Samsung phones can now tell you which apps work beyond cell towers and Wi-Fi

Samsung phones now offer a menu showing you which apps support satellite connectivity.
2 hours ago

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, showing its home screen.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung phones recently gained a menu to display “satellite-ready” apps.
  • Supported apps include WhatsApp, Google Maps, Messages, and Samsung Find.
  • We’re guessing that this list doesn’t apply to every satellite provider.

Satellite connectivity is one of the more recent additions to smartphones, and Samsung is no exception. Which apps support satellite connectivity, though? Well, Samsung is apparently making things easier with this new menu.

Twitter tipster @theonecid reports that Samsung phones now have a menu showing off “satellite-ready” apps. The menu is apparently accessible by tapping Settings > Connections > Satellite networks. Check out their screenshot below.

Samsung satellite ready apps theonecid
Twitter/theonecid

Apps listed in this menu include WhatsApp, X and X Lite, Google Messages, Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, Samsung Health, and Weather. The menu also lists Google Play Services, Samsung Find, Find My Mobile, and Samsung account.

“These apps on your phone work with a satellite connection,” reads an accompanying description, suggesting that this list isn’t exhaustive and only lists installed apps. So you might have to visit this menu on your Samsung phone to see if your favorite apps support satellite connectivity.

It’s worth noting that satellite connectivity features vary wildly across phones and networks. For example, Verizon’s satellite service requires phones with dedicated hardware. This service supports emergency SOS and texting but lacks data connectivity. By contrast, T-Mobile and Starlink offer the T-Satellite service. This service doesn’t require phones with dedicated hardware and also supports data connections. In fact, T-Mobile’s list of supported apps has some cross-over with Samsung’s list.

It therefore stands to reason that this list of satellite-ready apps might not apply to your carrier’s satellite service, as your service might not support satellite data in the first place. But this should still make life easier if you’re in the wilderness and you know your carrier offers satellite data.

News
Samsung
