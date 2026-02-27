Search results for

Satellite support on the Galaxy S26: Samsung reveals regional and carrier details

North America, Europe, and Japan are first in line for Samsung’s satellite communication rollout on the Galaxy S26 series.
52 minutes ago

Galaxy S26 Ultra
Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S26 series supports satellite communication in North America, Europe, and Japan.
  • In the US, partnerships with T-Mobile (via Starlink) and Verizon provide satellite SOS and text services, with T-Mobile also offering data over satellite.
  • Samsung is working with AT&T to support satellite communication features on Galaxy smartphones.

The Galaxy S26 series is here, and while the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a new display feature going for it, the rest of the lineup can feel a little underwhelming. Samsung also did not explicitly confirm whether the new phones supported satellite communication, as their predecessors did for SOS and texting, adding to the feeling. Thankfully, the company has now confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series does indeed support satellite communication in North America, Europe, and Japan.

In the US, SOS (T911), text and data services are supported on Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, through a collaboration with T-Satellite, powered by Starlink by T-Mobile. This also extends to select Galaxy A series models.

Meanwhile, Verizon offers eSOS and text services on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 series. Samsung is also working with AT&T to support satellite communication features on Galaxy smartphones.

In Europe, satellite communication is now available on select Galaxy smartphones in collaboration with Virgin Media O2. Joint trials with MasOrange in Spain will begin in March, while Samsung is also working with Vodafone to bring satellite communication features.

Finally, Samsung has also said that it is working with more telecom operators to expand support across Galaxy product categories. Capabilities are rolling out in phases, based on regional network availability and regulatory requirements. The end goal is to enable more Galaxy users to access satellite-based emergency assistance as well as messaging and data services in areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

