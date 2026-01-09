Galaxy phones are finally getting Google Play system updates again, with a big catch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Galaxy phone owners have reported that their devices are now receiving Google Play system updates once again.

These devices are largely old models like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 range.

This news comes after Galaxy owners noticed that their phones were stuck on very old Google Play system updates.

Some Galaxy owners have recently complained that their phones are stuck on old Google Play system updates. Samsung has since outlined the reason for this issue, but it looks like a few Galaxy owners are now receiving fresher updates.

GalaxyClub and some Redditors report that their Samsung phones are now receiving more recent Google Play system updates. It appears that these devices are receiving the November 2025 Google Play system update, although one Reddit user mentions that their device has received the January 2026 update.

There is a major caveat here, as these updates are only arriving on older phones like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21 series. That means you’re out of luck for now if you have a Galaxy S23 series phone or newer, or a more recent foldable phone.

In any event, Samsung reportedly claimed that it temporarily suspended Google Play system updates in the wake of new device releases and major One UI updates. However, the device maker apparently said it would lift this suspension later this month. In other words, you have to wait a little longer to receive Google Play system updates on your newer Galaxy device.

