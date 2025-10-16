Poll: Was Samsung right to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge?

Samsung took a swing at the thin-and-light smartphones category with the Galaxy S25 Edge, releasing the phone before Apple could release the iPhone Air. Shockingly, mere five months after its launch, reports suggest that Samsung has killed the Edge line. That means no further production of the Galaxy S25 Edge beyond existing stock, and no plans to launch its successor, the Galaxy S26 Edge. One can argue that five months is too short a period to judge the performance of a phone line. So, was Samsung right to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge?

Was Samsung right to cancel the Galaxy S26 Edge? 58 votes Yes, the Galaxy S26 Edge would have been a flop like the S25 Edge. 64 % No, Samsung should have given the Edge lineup a fair chance. 36 %

Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge sold only 1.31 million units since its launch in May, up to August. The first three months after launch are where most smartphone sales are concentrated, so this was seemingly enough of a runway for Samsung to assess the S25 Edge’s sales performance. In contrast, the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra sold 8.28 million, 5.05 million, and 12.18 million units, respectively, as of August. Even the lowest-selling S25 Plus sold many times more than the Edge, but with the advantage of having launched earlier in the year.

The S25 Edge’s poor sales are disappointing, but anyone following the trends in the smartphone industry would have seen it coming miles away. The S25 Edge suffers from battery limitations, inflexible cameras, poor thermals and sustained performance, and a price tag that fails to account for these issues.

Samsung priced the Galaxy S25 Edge at $1,100, which is $100 more than the Galaxy S25 Plus. The Plus is a better phone overall, if you don’t mind its average thickness, and the Galaxy S25 Edge arguably had no business being more expensive than the Plus. If the Galaxy S25 Edge had been priced more affordably, there’s a chance that more people would have been interested. It’s easier to look past shortcomings when they don’t weigh down your pocket as much.

Further, Samsung’s cancellation in about five months does not give the S25 Edge any room to perform in holiday sales. Many people purchase a phone on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas. With an attractive discount, the S25 Edge could have pulled its (light) weight in the sale season — but now it feels like a doomed phone which won’t see a sequel even if it manages a turnaround.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung could have also iterated and improved upon the Edge line with the Galaxy S26 Edge. There was room to improve with a Silicon Carbon battery, a larger vapor chamber for cooling, and a more flexible camera setup. Price the phone reasonably, and more people would have been interested in the thin phone. It wouldn’t be an overnight success, but new phone lineups do take time to grow and mature. Just take a look at what the Galaxy Fold was at launch, and where we are at with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — the foldable market would have been dead long ago had Samsung given up after the launch of the first Fold.

So, was Samsung right in cancelling the Galaxy S Edge flagship this early in its lifecycle? Would you have bought the Galaxy S25 Edge if it were cheaper? What changes could the company have made to convince you to purchase a thin and light flagship smartphone? Vote in the poll above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

