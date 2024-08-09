Samsung resumes shipping its flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. Did you receive yours yet?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started shipping and selling the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds again, and several customers have finally received their pre-orders.

Sales and shipments of the earbuds were stopped due to several quality control issues.

It is unclear what Samsung has revised in these earbuds, but new customers haven’t reported any issues yet.

Samsung has made some excellent earbuds over the years, but the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have been off to a rocky start. While the company was widely criticized for the rather obvious Apple inspiration, early customers found themselves facing several issues with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Samsung had to temporarily halt sales and product shipment as it figured out what was happening. It seems the company has solved the issues, as pre-order customers have begun receiving their earbuds after the delay.

Redditors like Lamirian215, MrDezBam7, and QueenAng429 have received their Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These people were pre-order customers who hadn’t received the earbuds since Samsung had halted sales. Samsung had communicated with them about the delay, presenting a delivery date after August 15, but managed to deliver the earbuds early. One of the Redditors calls their unit a “revised” pair, although it isn’t completely apparent what revisions Samsung has made to the product, if any.

Since one of the primary complaints with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was the fragile ear tips, one of the Redditors swapped the ear tips on their unit without any issues, indicating that Samsung delivered a good pair of earbuds.

However, it is important to remember that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro issues weren’t limited to fragile ear tips, though that was the most common issue. Users have also complained about uneven seams on the earbuds, different earbud heights within the case, color dye residue, and more. It’s not clear if Samsung has addressed all of these issues.

At the time of writing, Samsung has again begun accepting orders for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The Silver color shows a delivery date of August 28, while the White color shows a delivery date of September 20. Samsung is also including a clip case with a carabiner, worth $30, for free with the purchase.

We’ve contacted Samsung to learn more about the fixes the company has applied to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. We’ll update this article when we have more information.

Have you received your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds? If not, has the product delivery window changed for you? If yes, how do you like them so far? Have you faced any issues? Let us know your experience in the comments below!

