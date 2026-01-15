Is Samsung deliberately restricting third-party UWB tags on its phones?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A Redditor has claimed that Samsung is artificially restricting UWB functionality for third-party tracker tags.

The user asserted that third-party tags like the Moto Tag don’t benefit from precision finding and augmented reality features.

Meanwhile, some Galaxy owners found that third-party tags worked fine, but that uninstalling and reinstalling Find Hub could solve issues.

UWB technology is the backbone of Apple and Google’s precision-finding solutions, powering products like tracker tags and more. However, a Samsung owner has claimed that the company is holding back this tech on its own phones.

Redditor LucianoToscano dug into their Galaxy S24 Ultra and claimed that it doesn’t play nicely with non-Samsung tracker tags. The user noted that Samsung’s phone didn’t support precision finding for third-party tags like the Moto Tag, as it fell back to a “UWB Lite” mode. By contrast, the official Samsung tag apparently delivered precise finding and augmented reality functionality.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

For what it’s worth, some Redditors noted in a separate, earlier thread that their Moto Tags supported UWB just fine on Samsung phones. There were a few people who had issues in this thread, but workarounds like uninstalling and reinstalling Find Hub apparently seemed to do the trick.

Does your Samsung phone fully support third-party UWB tracker tags? 3 votes Yes, it does 0 % No, it doesn't 0 % I don't know 100 %

Nevertheless, we’d like to know from you if your Samsung phone fully supports UWB for third-party tracker tags (e.g., precision finding, augmented reality functionality). Let us know in the poll above and leave a comment if you have more to share.

We’ve asked Samsung whether third-party tracker tags are artificially restricted on its phones. We’ll update our article as soon as the company issues a response.

Follow