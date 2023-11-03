Samsung Galaxy phones could soon get PC-grade gaming boost

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung, AMD, and Qualcomm are reportedly developing FidelityFX Super Resolution software for Galaxy phones.

It is expected to compete with NVIDIA’s DLSS technology for RTX GPUs but on mobile phones.

FSR is already present on handheld devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Samsung, Qualcomm, and AMD are jointly developing “FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR)” software for Galaxy phones, according to an exclusive leak posted by tipster Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter).

Revegnus hasn’t shared any more details about the FSR project, but it’s possible Samsung is prepping it for its future flagship S series phones. The presence of AMD and Qualcomm in the efforts suggests we might see FSR come to both Exynos and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy devices.

Revegnus

But what exactly is FidelityFX Super Resolution? FSR uses upscaling and frame generation techniques to boost framerates in supported games. It can work on virtually any GPU to deliver high-end gaming performance. FSR is currently available on AMD Radeon GPUs and is supported by select games. You’ll find it on handheld devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

That said, one of the key differences between FSR and NVIDIA’s DLSS is that the former doesn’t use AI, while the latter does.

If FSR for mobile is being developed to compete with NVIDIA’s tech, it could greatly boost gaming by using AI to generate additional high-quality frames and improve image quality by creating additional pixels. However, it’s unclear how many and which mobile games will support the tech when it’s released for Samsung phones.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung and its partners to announce just how the tech will work on smartphones. We do know that Samsung is planning to infuse tons of new AI features in the Galaxy S24 series, and FSR could be one of those new features headed to the phones.

