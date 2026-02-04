Search results for

Samsung's new Qi2 wireless charger gets the spotlight in latest leak

The Galaxy S26's wireless charger shows up again in new leak.
36 minutes ago

  • The Magnet Wireless Charger has appeared in a new leak.
  • The leak provides official images of Samsung’s Qi2 charger.

Just like Google did for the Pixel 10 series, Samsung is expected to add built-in magnets to the Galaxy S26 series. The tech giant is also expected to roll out accessories that take advantage of this feature. One of these accessories is a wireless charger, which leaked just a week ago. Now we have even more images of the Galaxy S26’s charging companion.

Courtesy of Roland Quandt on Bluesky, we have a new collection of official images showing off Samsung’s Qi2 charger. Called the “Magnet Wireless Charger,” this device supports up to 25W of wireless charging. However, previous leaks suggest that 25W wireless charging is reserved for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The other two models in the series may be limited to 20W.

In terms of design, the charger features a puck with a braided cable and a USB-C port at the end. The braided design should help with the cable’s durability. According to the previous leak, Samsung recommends pairing this charger with a 45W power adapter to get the most out of it.

Although the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 lack built-in magnets, you’ll be able to use this wireless charger with these devices as well. However, to use this charger with these older devices, they’ll need to be in their Qi2-ready case first.

As mentioned earlier, this wireless charger is only one of the Qi2 devices Samsung and working on. The company also has a Qi2 power bank in the works. This power bank will be able to charge your Galaxy S26 wirelessly at 15W or at 2oW with a wired connection.

