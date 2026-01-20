Latest Galaxy S26 leak is all about its Qi2 charging buddy

TL;DR A leak has revealed new images of Samsung’s wireless Qi2 charger for the Galaxy S26 series.

The power bank can wirelessly charge an S26 phone at up to 15W or 20W with a wired connection.

The device is said to have a capacity of 5,000mAh.

We’re slowly inching toward the eventual launch of the Galaxy S26 series. It’s believed that Qi2 support will be one of the new features Samsung introduces to its flagship 2026 phones. Along with that new feature, Samsung is working on an official accessory that will take advantage of that Qi2 support. A leak has now provided new images and details about the charging device.

Last month, a wireless power bank was spotted in the Wireless Power Consortium’s database. That listing revealed that this Qi2-supported device was an official Samsung accessory for the Galaxy S26 series. Following up on this discovery, the folks over at WinFuture have now obtained the following marketing images of what’s said to be called the “Samsung EB-U2500 Magnetic Wireless Charging Powerbank.”

In addition to new images, this leak also provides a few more details about the charger. According to the leak, the power bank will support both wired and wireless charging. The device will charge your Galaxy S26 model wirelessly at up to 15W, while a wired connection can deliver up to 20W.

It’s also said that the charger has a capacity of 5,000mAh and can be fast-charged at up to 25W. The outlet claims that this accessory comes with a recommended retail price of €59.90 in Germany, which would be around $70 in the US. Last but not least, the back of the device features a fold-out arm that will allow you to use the charger as a stand.

Samsung has yet to officially announce a release date for the Galaxy S26 series. However, leakers appear to be in agreement that the launch party will start on February 25.

