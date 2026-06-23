We might have to wait a while for Privacy Display on non-Samsung phones

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Competing manufacturers are reportedly working on imitating Samsung’s Privacy Display tech.

Those efforts are apparently seeing mixed success.

Samsung may supply manufacturers with its own privacy-filter display panels starting in 2028.

Before the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra even hit store shelves, rumors were flying that competitors were developing their spin on the phone’s headline new feature. In February, we heard that Chinese manufacturers were working on a take on Samsung’s Privacy Display, which physically obscures screen content when viewed from off-angles. Now, though, it’s looking like we might have to wait longer to see similar features on other OEMs’ devices.

Prolific leaker Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo early this morning to say that development on Chinese-made alternatives to Samsung’s Privacy Display is slower going than we initially thought, and that some manufacturers are opting to wait until they can source the tech from Samsung directly.

Digital Chat Station’s post says that a company called Yaozi has been testing similar privacy-screen tech, but that the quality of those displays has thus far been uncertain (as machine translated from Chinese). The post goes on to say that Samsung may supply other manufacturers with its own privacy filter-enabled display panels by the end of 2028.

Commenters on the post seem split on the value of the Privacy Display panel as a concept, with many indicating that the hit to image quality isn’t worth the benefit of keeping prying eyes off your content. Still, others seem enthusiastic about the tech, pointing to Samsung’s reported sales numbers for the Galaxy S26 Ultra as evidence of demand for built-in privacy filters.

We heard last month that Xiaomi was gearing up to introduce its answer to Samsung’s Privacy Display as soon as this year, though details on that rumor are light.

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