This is the first thing I set up after pairing my Samsung phone with a Galaxy Watch

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Samsung smartphones are crammed full of valuable features, from One UI’s readymade tools to Good Lock’s downloadable bounty. One example that I’ve taken full advantage of is Modes and Routines. First launched in 2022 as Bixby Routines, the feature allows users to create and initiate a series of settings based on conditions. This allows wide-ranging automatic control of one’s phone and, more importantly for Galaxy Watch users, their smartwatches.

Suppose you have just purchased a Galaxy Watch 8 series device or are still using one of the older Galaxy Watch models, like I am. In that case, Modes and Routines is the companion tool you should learn to master to bring the Samsung phone and the Samsung watch even closer together. And, if you need a few ideas on how to get started, here are three ways I use it daily.

Is your Galaxy Watch paired with a Samsung smartphone? 22 votes Yes, I use a Galaxy Watch paired with a Samsung smartphone. 73 % No, I use a Galaxy Watch, but it's paired with another Android phone. 18 % No, I use a different smartwatch and smartphone setup entirely. 9 %

I maximize my Galaxy Watch’s battery life

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

My Galaxy Watch 4 is not the spring chicken it once was. Its battery life is a shadow of what it used to be, and even when it was new, it didn’t last too long. I use Modes and Routines to boost it when and where I can. More specifically, I’ve created a mode that enables Power saving when I don’t explicitly require my watch’s complete feature set.

Of course, I don’t want this Mode to trigger when I’m exercising, sleeping, or driving, so I ensure that it triggers when I’m at my desk working and is overruled by alternative modes when required. Once I’m done driving, for instance, my watch goes back into power-saving mode. This ensures that it’s always in its mode’s efficient state without kneecapping its abilities.

I’ve written about this in-depth previously, but here’s the recipe: Open the Settings app on your phone, then select Modes and routines. Tap + Add. Give your mode a name and select its icon, then tap Done. Next, tap + When to start this mode. Tap Time period and pick your parameters. Once you’re happy, tap Done and Done again. Next, tap + More actions for this mode. Tap Add action. Select Galaxy Watch, then select what you want the mode to address. As mentioned, I set Power saving to On. Once you’re happy, tap Done, then Done again. Of course, this will benefit older Galaxy Watch models more than the current, freshly baked lineup, but Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 owners will still see a modest battery bump with this trick.

I switch up my watch faces automatically

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you don’t have any issues with your battery life but want more visual diversity, you can use a mode to switch or rotate through your installed watch faces. There are two reasons you might want to do this.

Firstly, if you own a gaggle of faces you want to put to use, this is a great way to do it. We recently found that Samsung is working on a watch face switching feature, but it’s not yet available. Secondly, it’s a great way to improve legibility in certain situations. I trigger a specific watch face when driving or exercising, but I also ensure an eye-friendly watch face is in session when I’m in bed.

Notably, even if your Modes and Routines list will become convoluted quickly, you can create as many modes dedicated to specific watch faces as you wish. You can decide to trigger them hourly, daily, weekly, or with other modes like mine.

Here’s how to set it up: Open the Settings app on your phone, then select Modes and routines. Tap + Add. Give your mode a name and select its icon, then tap Done. Next, tap + When to start this mode. Tap Time period and pick your parameters. Once you’re happy, tap Done and Done again. Next, navigate to Change appearance and tap Watch face. Select your preferred watch face to use in this period. The watch face you want must be installed to the watch itself before it appears on this list. Once you’re happy, tap Done, then Done again. This feature still has plenty of room for improvement. There’s no way to select multiple watch faces in a single mode, which restricts its versatility. I suggest experimenting with your favorite faces and the existing modes and determining how you can incorporate the two.

I make my watch more useful while driving

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It’s always a good idea to keep both hands on the steering wheel. With Modes and Routines, you can make content on your watch’s screen more legible and easier to spy on at a glance.

I use the native Driving Mode and set it to trigger when my Samsung phone connects to Android Auto. This enables various items on my Galaxy S24 FE, including mobile data (which is switched off automatically when connected to my home Wi-Fi network) and setting my phone’s ring volume a little higher to overcome road and radio noise.

I also use this mode to initiate settings on my Galaxy Watch, including: Enabling Always on display

Enabling Sound mode

Enabling Raise wrist to wake

Selecting a more legible watch face, preferably one with a larger font If Modes and Routines allowed, I’d also trigger Hourly chime to sound while driving. This would make keeping track of the current time a little easier. Unfortunately, this isn’t an option at the time of this writing. Beyond the exclusive fitness and health tracking features, Modes and Routines is perhaps the best reason to use a Galaxy Watch with a Samsung smartphone. This little piece of software brings the two products closer together and gives users even more control of integral features. Once you become aware of the potential and master the feature, you’ll be rewarded with a highly customized wearable experience, whether you own a brand new Galaxy Watch 8 or an older Galaxy Watch 4.

These three Modes help me get the most out of my Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone pairing, but they’re by no means the only ways to use Modes and Routines. If there’s a particular way you use this tool, let me know in the comments.

Follow