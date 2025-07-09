The Galaxy Watch 8 series is here, and this is the model I'd buy

Samsung’s latest wearables have officially landed, sporting a unified look and smarter software. As expected, the launch doesn’t reinvent the proverbial wheel, but this year, it does reshape it. The Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and a subtly updated Galaxy Watch Ultra all adopt a cushiony squircle case design. They also introduce a refined One UI 8 Watch experience built on Wear OS 6, leaving shoppers to choose between the sleeker base model, the fan-favorite rotating bezel on the Classic, or the rugged ambition of the Ultra. For me, it’s a close call between practicality and personality, and the bezel might just win again.

New to the stable

This year, Samsung’s wearables have gone all in on the squircle. The cushion-shaped case introduced with the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now standard across the Watch 8 lineup, bringing a more cohesive visual identity. I’ve already voiced my skepticism around the shape, so I won’t harp, but yeah, it was a choice. All three watches also feature an updated dynamic lug system, which Samsung claims should provide more comfort as well as accuracy.

The Galaxy Watch 8 is now 11% thinner than last year’s model, with a peak display brightness of 3,000 nits, and still comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes in Silver or Graphite. The Watch 8 Classic, meanwhile, is back in a single 46mm case (Black or White) and brings with it the beloved rotating bezel, which is still the most satisfying way to interact with a smartwatch UI. It also borrows the Quick Button from the Ultra, offering faster access to workouts or custom actions.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Finally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra returns with some light touch-ups, namely a new Titanium Blue colorway, and a bump in storage to match the 64GB found on the 8 Classic. It remains the most rugged and feature-dense option in the lineup, with a large display, long battery life, 10ATM water resistance, dual-frequency GPS, and serious outdoor chops. At $649, though, it’s a pricey pick if you don’t need all the extras.

All three models ship with One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6, and the user experience is identical no matter which model you buy. The new Now Bar makes multitasking smoother, while stackable tiles and a refreshed apps folder help cut down on menu digging and endless swiping.

Samsung’s health features also see meaningful updates this year. Sleep coaching now includes bedtime recommendations and passive heart rate tracking (after three nights of baseline data). A new Antioxidant Index gives a five-second reading of carotenoid levels, meant to inform dietary choices. Runners get a more intelligent coaching suite with real-time feedback and personalized training plans. Notably, in an era where others are locking features behind subscriptions, the whole platform is still free. The devices all launch with Gemini preloaded out of the box.

Which one would I buy?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The real question is which watch fits your wrist and your priorities. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is undeniably capable, with the largest battery, most durability, and outdoor-focused features like a siren, triathlon mode, and functional threshold power for cyclists. But it’s also large, expensive, and this year, light on changes. Unless you need its rugged toolkit, it’s hard to justify the price bump over the others. Honestly, I’d be tempted to snag last year’s model at a discount.

That leaves the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic. The standard Watch 8 is thin, light, and comes in a size that better fits smaller wrists. I do wish it stayed circular, but the overall aesthetic is clean and modern. For a minimalist daily wearable, it’s more than capable.

I'd choose the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for the most distinctive experience Samsung offers.

Yet, the Classic wins my heart again. The rotating bezel remains unmatched for navigating Wear OS without smudging the display, and the added Quick Button now onboard only solidifies the device’s user-friendly build. Yes, it’s bigger and more expensive, but it’s the one I’d wear every day. It’s also the one that best separates itself from other Wear OS options, like the Google Pixel lineup. If you value simplicity and a smaller size, the base model is the smarter buy. If you want the most complete, distinctive experience Samsung offers this year, go with the Classic.