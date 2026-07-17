Samsung might bring a massive Galaxy S26 video feature to the Galaxy S25

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy S26 introduced the Horizontal Lock feature in Super Steady mode, which keeps video locked perfectly flat to the horizon, almost like a gimbal.

The feature has remained exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series, but Samsung could bring this to the Galaxy S25 series with its One UI 9 upgrade.

Samsung has not confirmed the backport, but the feature has been spotted in One UI 9 internal test builds for the S25.

Horizontal Lock has been one of the most talked-about features for the Galaxy S26 series. Also called Super Steady mode within the Camera app, Horizontal Lock freezes your camera to the horizon, almost like a gimbal, ensuring steady video no matter how much you wiggle, wobble, or even flip your phone upside down. Horizontal Lock has remained restricted to the Galaxy S26 series for now, but it seems Samsung could soon bring it to the Galaxy S25 series as well.

Galaxy S25 Plus user Fahad Ali Javed claims on X to have access to a One UI 9 internal test build with build number DZG4. Within this new update, the user has found Galaxy S26’s Horizontal Lock feature, indicating that Samsung has backported it to its older flagship.

The user notes that when the feature is in use, video recording footage stays perfectly flat and locked to the horizon, even if they tilt or rotate their phone.

Horizontal Lock relies on very heavy software cropping alongside data from the phone’s gyroscope to realign the frame. Because of this aggressive cropping requirement, the video output is capped, often at 4K 30fps, and the ultrawide-angle camera is used for its wider field of view.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the feature for the Galaxy S25 series yet, but if it pans out, it will be one of the tricks you should look out for with the One UI 9 update. There’s a small chance the feature trickles down further beyond last year’s flagships, but you might have to wait for more software updates, as Samsung keeps a tight grip on feature floodgates even when the hardware is more than capable.

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