One UI 9 could finally give Samsung’s media player a dynamic makeover

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 9 could bring a more dynamic, color-driven redesign to Samsung’s native media player.

A new leak reveals a media player that pulls colors directly from album art for real-time UI theming.

Samsung could soon leave behind the static and predictable look of its media player’s interface, and One UI 9 may bring a fresh and colorful change, according to a recent leak.

As many users are still adjusting to the latest Android versions, Samsung is already working on One UI 9. This new software, built on Android 17, was seen in internal builds as early as March, running on the new Galaxy S26 series.

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According to reliable tipster Tarun Vats, the main highlight from recent leaks is an updated media player. The new seek bar takes color data straight from the album art of the track you are playing.

If you play a jazz record with blue tones, the seek bar and UI accents will change to match. When you switch to a pop track with bright cover art, the interface updates instantly. This small change makes your lock screen and notifications feel more immersive.

Tarun Vats has a strong history of accurate leaks, so this information is likely reliable. This feature is expected to launch with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 series, adding new visual appeal to Samsung devices later this year.

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