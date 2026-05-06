One UI 9's first release might not be far away

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Tipsters have spotted the first One UI 9 beta build for the Galaxy S26 series on Samsung’s servers.

This typically means Samsung is testing the software internally ahead of a public beta program.

However, recent history also suggests that the public beta might be weeks away.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series launched with One UI 8.5, but we’re still waiting for this update to land on older Galaxy devices. However, it looks like Samsung is also gearing up to bring the first One UI 9 beta to its new flagship phones.

X users Kailash and Tarun Vats have both spotted the first One UI 9 beta builds for the Galaxy S26 series on Samsung’s servers (h/t: SammyFans). The software apparently has build numbers ending in ZZE7 and BZE7. It also looks like these builds specifically apply to the Galaxy S26 Plus and Ultra.

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In any event, this news suggests that Samsung is testing the software internally ahead of a public beta release. However, recent history also suggests that a public beta program might be imminent. The first One UI 8.5 beta build for the Galaxy S25 series was spotted on Samsung’s servers in late November, and the company then announced the public beta program in early December. So it’s possible that we’re weeks away from the first public One UI 9 beta.

This news also comes as users anticipate the arrival of stable One UI 8.5 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones. In fact, a tipster claims the update could land on May 8 or May 11.

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