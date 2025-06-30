The first One UI 8 Watch beta is rolling out now!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the first One UI 8 Watch beta update to testers.

The update is reportedly available in the US and Korea.

The changelog mentions additions like the Now Bar, a double-pinch gesture, the ability to create custom tiles, and more.

Samsung confirmed earlier this month that One UI 8 Watch was in the pipeline. The company also revealed a few features that will arrive with the new software. Now, the first One UI 8 Watch beta update has indeed arrived.

Twitter user @colmikepowelll and several Redditors report that the One UI 8 Watch beta is now available in the US. A screenshot posted by the Twitter user (seen below) notes that the beta is only available on the T-Mobile Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Bluetooth and T-Mobile versions of the standard Galaxy Watch 7. Per tipster Tarun Vats, the new software is also rolling out to beta testers in Korea.

Images posted by the Redditors confirm that the first beta weighs in at 1.8GB and includes the May 1, 2025 security patch. We also get an extensive look at the changelog courtesy of Redditor Enjinr. You can view the lengthy screenshot below.

The changelog confirms additions and tweaks like the Now Bar, more uses for the double-pinch gesture, the ability to mark reminders as important, an “enhanced” notification view, better watch face discoverability, the ability to create custom tiles, and more.

This changelog also mentions Bedtime Guidance and a Mindfulness feature. The former feature was previously confirmed by Samsung, along with a Vascular Load feature, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index.

