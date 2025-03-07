One UI 7 rollout may be late, but Samsung is already testing One UI 8

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s One UI 8 build for the Galaxy S25 series has been spotted online, suggesting that internal testing has already begun.

The development has started roughly two months earlier than usual, suggesting Samsung might be trying to speed up its update cycle.

The early push for One UI 8 comes amid delays in the rollout of the One UI 7 update, which is set to begin in April.

Samsung is known for offering one of the best software update policies among Android phone makers, but the company has recently faced mounting criticism over the speed of its rollouts. The delays surrounding One UI 7, which is based on Android 15, have been particularly frustrating for users. Despite Android 15’s official release last year, Samsung only recently confirmed that its One UI 7 rollout would begin in April — months behind schedule.

However, the company now appears to be taking steps to speed things up. According to a recent post by tipster Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has already started internal testing for One UI 8, its next major software update based on Android 16. The first test build has been spotted on Samsung’s servers, marking an earlier-than-usual start to development for the Galaxy S25 series. The leaked build version, S938BXXU1BYC1/S938BOXM1BYC1/S938BXXU1BYC1, suggests that work on One UI 8 is already well underway — roughly two months ahead of Samsung’s usual timeline.

This isn’t the first sign that Samsung may be shifting gears regarding updates. Well-known leaker Ice Universe recently hinted that Samsung is looking to speed up the One UI 8 rollout by skipping smaller updates like One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1.

The decision to move ahead with One UI 8 so quickly could be a response to delays around One UI 7. By launching development sooner, Samsung may have more time to refine and optimize the software, potentially leading to a faster and more polished release.

Samsung’s accelerated timeline also mirrors a shift in strategy from Google, which has been rolling out its launches earlier than before. The Pixel 10 series and Android 16 are both expected to launch well ahead of the usual October release window, and Samsung may be adjusting its schedule to keep pace.

Skipping One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1 could also suggest that One UI 8 may not be a massive leap over One UI 7. The latter is already considered one of Samsung’s biggest UI updates in recent years, featuring refreshed aesthetics and a more refined experience.

For now, Samsung fans waiting for the One UI 7 update will need to hang tight, but the early development of One UI 8 suggests the company is working hard to get its update cycle back on track.

