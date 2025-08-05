It's official: More Galaxy devices will soon get One UI 8

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expanding its One UI 8 beta program to include devices such as the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 in select regions starting next week.

The beta will be available by the following month for older flagship and mid-range models, such as the Galaxy S23 series and various A-series phones.

Stable releases of One UI 8 will start rolling out wider from September onward, while One UI 8 Watch is on track for wider rollout later in the year.

Samsung took its sweet time rolling out One UI 7 to its device lineup. One UI 8 was off to a better start, but users have started getting impatient as days stretch into weeks with no new info. Only the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip FE have stable One UI 8, while the relatively still-new Galaxy S25 series has One UI 8 betas. Finally, Samsung is ready to announce the next phase of One UI 8 expansion, as it has shared details on the rollout of the beta and stable update to more devices.

Samsung has announced the expansion of its One UI 8 beta program. Starting next week, One UI 8 betas will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India, Korea, the UK, and the US.

In the following month, the One UI 8 beta program will roll out to even more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54.

Further, starting in September, One UI 8 stable will expand to more Galaxy devices beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung didn’t mention which devices, but it’s easy to guess that the rollout will likely start with the Galaxy S25 series.

Later in the year, One UI 8 Watch will also expand its availability beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series.

For One UI 8 betas on eligible phones, interested users will have to sign up for the beta program via the Samsung Members app. Once you install the app and sign in with your Samsung account, you will see a One UI 8 Beta Program banner on the home page, which you need to click on and complete your registration. Once done, you can check for an impending update at Settings > Software update > Download and Install. We’ll keep you updated once the betas begin to roll out next week.

