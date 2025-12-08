Galaxy S25 gets iOS-like Quick Settings customizations with latest beta update

TL;DR Samsung launched the One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series.

As part of the update, users can now separate, resize, and vertically orient volume and brightness sliders in the Quick Settings panel.

The update also introduces categorized toggle widgets that can be added outside of the standard collapsible panels.

Samsung just launched One UI 8.5 beta for the Galaxy S25 series. It’s a big update for Galaxy phones, and S25 series users can now try out standout features like an adaptive lock screen clock and Storage Share, though they’ll have to wait a bit for the elusive Bixby x Perplexity upgrade. Another significant change introduced by this update is the better customization options for the Quick Settings panel, which may help you achieve the perfect setup for your needs, although Samsung may have looked at Apple for some inspiration.

In One UI 7 and One UI 8, users can reorder items like the volume and brightness sliders, and add and remove toggles in the panel below Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These were decent customizations, but that’s all that could be changed.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung is allowing users to separate the brightness and volume sliders into independent sliders (instead of a combined slider). Additionally, they can be individually resized and even converted into vertical sliders, rather than the default horizontal orientation, similar to the vertical orientation available on iOS’ Control Center.

One UI 8.5 also allows toggles to be added outside of the collapsible Quick Settings panels. When you go to add a new toggle widget, you will now see categories, much like iOS’ Control Center.

One can argue whether or not iOS is the inspiration for these changes, but having the option for more customization is great for Galaxy users. You can now create the perfect Quick Settings panel setup that works exactly for your needs with the right toggles and placement.

