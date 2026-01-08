Samsung is borrowing a neat Pixel lock screen trick for One UI 8.5

TL;DR One UI 8.5 includes new, Pixel-like weather effects for the lock screen.

You’ll be able to add AI-generated weather effects to your lock screen wallpaper based on local weather conditions.

Effects like rain or snowfall realistically move behind visible objects or people, rather than simply sitting on top of the wallpaper image.

Smartphone brands have been paying extra attention to the lock screen lately, treating it as more than just a place to check notifications or check the time. From richer widgets to personalized wallpapers, the smartphone lock screen is becoming more personal, useful, and visually engaging. Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 update looks set to continue that trend with a new weather-driven feature that adds a bit of magic to your wallpaper, and closely mirrors a similar idea Google already offers on Pixel phones.

According to findings shared by GalaxyClub, One UI 8.5 introduces dynamic weather animations on the lock screen. These animations reflect real-world conditions, such as rain or snow, on your lock screen wallpaper.

Users can access the feature by navigating to Settings > Wallpaper & style and selecting the Lock Screen option. A new Weather option shows up here, and once enabled, the phone generates animated weather effects using AI. The system analyzes the wallpaper so effects like rain or snowfall realistically move behind visible objects or people, rather than simply sitting on top of the image.

The idea isn’t entirely new for Samsung. The feature resembles the Photo Ambient Wallpaper option that the company previously experimented with in Labs. With One UI 8.5, however, it appears Samsung is refining the concept and preparing it for wider release as a proper lock screen feature.

If this sounds familiar to Pixel users, that’s because Google already offers a similar feature. Pixel phones include a lock screen customization feature called Live Effects, which lets users apply different weather effects to their lock screen wallpapers, including effects based on local weather conditions.

When is One UI 8.5 coming? One UI 8.5 is expected to debut alongside Samsung’s next flagship phones next month. The software will gradually roll out to older Galaxy devices after the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. A third One UI 8.5 beta build landed for Galaxy S25 users a couple of days ago, giving testers an early look at how the animated weather effects work in daily use.

Beyond the weather visuals, One UI 8.5 is also expected to bring additional lock screen refinements, including new animations when skipping tracks directly from the lock screen.

