PSA: Don't install One UI 8.5 on your Galaxy S25 if you love your Good Lock modules

Samsung is currently rolling out the first One UI 8.5 beta update for the Galaxy S25 series in multiple countries. The new software is a glimpse of what Samsung will announce alongside the Galaxy S26 series when it launches next year, and so, the beta is a good way of experiencing the new features and refreshed UI, and getting used to them before the stable version rolls out. Unfortunately, two of the most popular Good Lock modules are currently unusable on the One UI 8.5 beta update, with two others that have also lost some functionality.

Android Authority contributor Zachary Kew-Dennis noticed that both the Home Up and QuickStar Good Lock modules refuse to open after installing the One UI 8.5 update. QuickStar is greyed out, with an alert saying, “We’re preparing an update, please try again when you see an update available.” Meanwhile, Home Up also displays an error when you try to open it, saying, “This app version is not compatible with your new operating system.”

This isn’t the first time Good Lock modules have gone for a toss after a beta One UI update. In fact, this is a regular occurrence every time a new beta software update lands.

Digging into Samsung’s Korean community forums, we found that Home Up and QuickStar aren’t the only two Good Lock modules that aren’t working after the One UI 8.5 update. In fact, Samsung’s Good Lock team notes that LockStar, used for lock screen customization, and NotiStar, a notification management service, are also facing functionality issues, and some of their features may not work as expected.

Samsung is working on updates for all of these modules.

The good news is that Samsung is working on updates for all of these modules, so One UI 8.5 beta users may be able to use them properly again very soon.

So if you’ve already installed the One UI 8.5 beta, it’s worth keeping an eye out for updated Good Lock modules. And if you haven’t downloaded the beta yet, you may want to hold off until Samsung resolves the issues and releases updates for the affected modules.

