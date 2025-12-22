Samsung's latest One UI 8.5 beta brings back missing camera features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung released its second One UI 8.5 beta build today.

The new beta restores Single Take and Dual Rec, two camera features that were missing in the previous build.

Single Take and Dual Rec can be reenabled through the Camera Assistant app.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 beta that dropped earlier this month introduces plenty of small quality-of-life improvements, but mobile photography buffs weren’t pleased to see that it also removed a couple of niche camera app features, Single Take and Dual Rec. A second One UI 8.5 beta released today brings those features back, but makes them a little harder to access than they were before.

SamMobile reports that the Single Take and Dual Rec camera modes are accessible in the second One UI 8.5 beta via the latest version of Samsung’s Camera Assistant app. Prior to One UI 8.5, the two modes were baked into Galaxy phones’ standard camera app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Single Take automatically captures photos and video as you pan your camera around a scene, creating multiple still images and video clips in various styles (in a single take), while Dual Rec records video from two of your phone’s cameras at the same time.

On phones running the second One UI 8.5 beta build, these modes can be reenabled in the Samsung camera app through the Camera Assistant app; toggles for each are found under Additional modes.

Single Take and Dual Rec are interesting features for enthusiasts, but given how specialized they are, it makes sense that Samsung would hide them from the default camera experience. If you’re running the second One UI 8.5 beta and you’re missing either one, you can grab Camera Assistant from the Galaxy Store.

Follow