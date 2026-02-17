One UI 8.5 packs a big audio upgrade for content creators

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 could bring 24-bit audio recording for Bluetooth devices.

This is powered by an upcoming system utility called Advanced Audio, which was spotted in One UI 8.5.

The utility currently supports the DJI Mic series, although we could expect wider support post-launch.

One UI 8.5 is set to be among the chief highlights for the Unpacked gala next week, where Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series. In addition to a visual revamp, One UI 8.5 is set to bring several under-the-hood improvements. We’re now learning about a new addition to that list of features, and it will enable superior audio recording through connected devices.

With One UI 8.5, Samsung is also bringing support for higher-quality audio recording, as recently noted by Galaxy Techie on X. According to the tipster, Samsung is adding a new system utility app called Advanced Audio, which will allow you to record 24-bit audio through wireless audio sources connected over Bluetooth. Currently, the audio input via Bluetooth is capped at 16-bit. Obviously, the feature will also enhance video recording on supported Samsung devices.

The new audio recording functionality will support microphones from select brands, such as DJI. In a follow-up post, the tipster adds that DJI’s Mic 2, Mic 3, Mini, and the yet-to-be-released Mini 2 will be supported, which can be helpful if you forget to bring the receiver with you on the day of the shoot. Incidentally, don’t specify whether it will work with Samsung’s own audio devices, including the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 series, especially as Samsung’s own Seamless Codec supports 24-bit audio transfer.

Additionally, the feature will allow users to record from two mics simultaneously. That could help elevate the Galaxy smartphones and tablets to better tools for recording podcasts, livestreaming, or filmmaking. The tool will also allow users to fiddle with controls for gain or noise cancellation that can otherwise be controlled using the physical dials on receivers.

The tipster also adds that users will be able to make “quick adjustments” from the Now Bar and from the live update pill next to the front camera. It’s unclear whether they mean controls for gain and noise cancellation or something else by these adjustments

The tipster has also ported an APK for the feature, which you can launch using the Activity Launcher app from the Play Store. However, it appears to be an older version that currently only works with the DJI Mic 3 and doesn’t support the other models mentioned.

Furthermore, it’s unclear whether the feature will be limited to top-tier phones or extend to all One UI 8.5-compatible devices, and we hope to know more following the launch next week.

