Major Samsung One UI 7 leak shows a very different One UI

TL;DR Apparent Samsung One UI 7 screenshots have leaked online, showing more rounded visual elements throughout the software.

The images also seem to show separate quick settings and notification panels, along with the ability to transfer video calls to a different device.

The Samsung One UI 7 beta program is rumored to kick off in the next few days, but we’ve already seen quite a few leaks about the new software for Galaxy phones. Now, a massive leak has given us screenshots.

SmartPrix and leaker chunvn8888 have posted several Samsung One UI 7 screenshots, showing off various design tweaks and new additions. Perhaps one of the most notable design tweaks seen here is the move towards more rounded UI elements. This change seems to be reflected in everything from the notifications and quick settings to the general settings menu and more.

Two notable screenshots show a quick settings shade, while an image posted by the leaker (see the third picture below) shows the apparent notification shade. These images strongly suggest we’re indeed looking at separate panels for quick settings and notifications. This would be a polarizing change in line with Xiaomi MIUI/HyperOS and Apple iOS. Fingers crossed that Samsung lets users switch between the legacy notification shade and this new UI.

It also looks like Samsung will let you send video calls across devices if you’re signed into your Samsung account on both devices (see the second image below). This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this feature on Android, as Google’s Cross-Device Services suite indeed lets you transfer video calls between devices. Google’s solution seems more ambitious, though, also letting you transfer video calls to the web.

The outlet also posted a video (seen below), showing off an expanding notification pill. This clip also shows a new gallery icon, with previous leaks pointing to a more substantial icon overhaul.

The Samsung One UI 7 beta program is rumored to kick off on Monday, so those eager to check out the new software might not have to wait long. Either way, this could be a substantial visual change compared to previous One UI versions.

