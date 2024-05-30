Google is bringing some Apple Continuity-style magic to your Android devices

TL;DR Google has announced two new cross-device features as part of its latest Android Feature Drop.

You’ll be able to instantly share your phone’s hotspot with your Android tablet or Chromebook.

You can also transfer your Google Meet calls between your Android phone, Android tablet, and web browser.

Google has offered Android Feature Drops for quite some time now, dishing out a new set of features to Android phone users at large. The company has just revealed Feature Drop for May 2024, and it brings some Apple-style cross-device functionality to the table.

The new Android Feature Drop will offer two cool features via its cross-device services functionality. The first feature, dubbed Instant Hotspot, lets you quickly share your phone’s Wi-Fi hotspot with your Android tablet or Chromebook in a single tap. You don’t need to manually enter your hotspot password or share a QR code.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The second feature, Call Casting, will allow you to quickly transfer your video calls to another device by tapping the Cast icon. Google notes that this works between your Android phone, Android tablet, and web browser. This could be handy if you’re like me and your laptop has atrocious Wi-Fi, allowing you to transfer the call instead of waiting for the inevitable drop.

The search giant specifically mentioned Meet as a supported app, but the feature’s description notes that “certain” apps are supported. This suggests that expanded compatibility is in the works. In any event, Call Casting comes a few months after our APK teardown that shed some light on the feature.

