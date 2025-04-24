One UI 7 hits Galaxy Tab S10 tablets in the US earlier than expected

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 7 update is now rolling out to Galaxy Tab S10 tablets in the US and UK.

Expected in May following some rollout delays, the update appears to have arrived ahead of the revised schedule.

Samsung’s Android 15-based One UI 7 update has had a stop-start rollout, but it looks like the waiting is finally over for Galaxy Tab S10 owners in the US.

Over on Threads, user abutton117 shared a screenshot showing the One UI 7 update downloading on their Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, confirming the software is now hitting devices stateside. Android Authority contributor Zac Kew-Dennis also confirmed receiving the update on his Tab S10 Plus in the UK, suggesting the rollout is happening more widely.

Samsung initially laid out its One UI 7 schedule for South Korea in February, with updates expected to land across multiple device lines by April. But the rollout was abruptly paused last month, only to resume weeks later. A more recent schedule on the Samsung Members app, subsequently posted to Reddit (h/t 9to5Google), suggested that the Tab S10 series wouldn’t get the update until May. However, with the tablet now joining the list of updated devices, it appears that Samsung is gaining ground on the original schedule.

One UI 7 isn’t a dramatic overhaul, but it does bring a handful of useful tweaks, like better multitasking, extra lock screen options, and an Auto Blocker tool to tighten up privacy. This could be handy stuff if you’re using your flagship Samsung tablet for more than just streaming.

If you haven’t seen the update prompt yet, it’s worth heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check manually.

