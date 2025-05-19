One UI 7 battery complaints show no signs of slowing down

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Many Samsung Galaxy users continue to report noticeable battery drain issues since updating to stable One UI 7.

These battery complaints have persisted beyond the typical post-update adjustment period for devices like the Galaxy S24 series and even the Galaxy Fold lineup.

One UI 7 has been a whirlpool of emotions for Galaxy fans, but it’s all water under the bridge if the update delivers. Many users are largely happy with the new Android 15-based update, especially after they fixed the split design for the quick settings and notification panel and the missing lock screen notification icons. However, with the update now settled firmly, we’re now spotting a lot of complaints related to battery drain on the new One UI 7 update.

Battery drain is usually one of the biggest complaints whenever a new update drops, but the initial high drain is almost guaranteed as your phone sets things up. Even within the first week or so, battery drain reports don’t hold as much evidentiary value, as users often use their phone more, especially if there are good visual or functionality changes. But it’s been a while since One UI 7 began rolling out globally in the stable branch, and battery drain reports can now be taken much more seriously.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a multitude of reports from Galaxy users complaining about horrible battery life on One UI 7, long after the update has rolled out and their phone has had a chance to settle down. For instance, Reddit user cs342 more recently complained about their Galaxy S24 Plus on One UI 7 no longer being able to last through the day, whereas it could before, and get six to seven hours of screen-on time with One UI 6. Many others have shared their battery life statistics too, and it’s not looking good for One UI 7.

The same is true for the Galaxy Fold series, too, with a recent report from slewyn11 highlighting how their foldable can barely reach five hours of screen-on time with the One UI 7 update.

Reddit user KarmaNdeah also compared their battery life statistics for One UI 6.1 vs One UI 7. While phone usage never stays the same across weeks and days, the pattern of poor battery life is noticeable.

Battery life on One UI 6.1 Battery life on One UI 7

So, we want to ask you how your battery life experience has been with the latest One UI 7 update. Is your Galaxy phone living up to your expectations with the new update? Are you facing any battery drain issues? What phone, and how long has it been since you installed the One UI 7 update? Vote below and let us know in the comments below!

Are you facing battery drain issues on One UI 7? 110 votes Yes, I am facing excessive battery drain on One UI 7. 63 % No, my device's battery life has stayed the same with One UI 7. 17 % No, my device's battery life has improved noticeably with One UI 7. 4 % I have not yet received One UI 7 on my Galaxy device. 9 % I don't have a Galaxy device. 7 %

For those of you dealing with worse battery life on One UI 7, there are a few pieces of advice floating around to make things better. One Reddit user shared a list of battery tips to help improve the experience, but some of these tips are too aggressive and could massively impact the user experience. After all, what’s the point of a flagship if you have to turn off all features for it to last through the day? Further, most users shouldn’t be venturing near Developer Options as those settings are meant for advanced users only, as they could break things on your phone.

Some users have also suggested wiping the cache partition on your Galaxy device. However, even this might be too advanced for users to follow along, so we don’t recommend you try that unless you know what you are doing. If that doesn’t work out either, you can try a factory reset, but don’t forget to back up your data before you do so. Ironically, One UI 7 introduced more power-saving features for users, so you could try those out too and hope your phone lasts through a day of use.

