One UI 7 apps are now available to download, but you'll need to install them yourself

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A Twitter user has shared a few One UI 7 versions of Samsung apps.

The shared apps include the Calendar and Voice Recorder.

Samsung is hard at work on its One UI 7 software, and a beta version is expected to launch next month. Fortunately, you don’t necessarily have to wait to try out One UI 7 versions of popular Samsung apps.

Twitter user Gerwin van Giessen (h/t: SamMobile) shared a few newly updated Samsung apps, giving us a taste of what’s to come when the beta and stable versions of One UI 7 are released.

Van Giessen uploaded the One UI 7 versions of the Calendar, Reminder, and Voice Recorder apps to APKMirror. The Calendar app requires a Galaxy phone with Android 13 or higher, while the other two apps require Android 14.

It’s worth noting that these aren’t official releases, though. If you don’t want to deal with sideloading or potentially unpolished apps, you might want to wait for the One UI 7 update.

Sideloading, in particular, is a pain on One UI 6.1.1, as you need to disable the Auto Blocker feature first (Settings > Security and Privacy > Auto Block). Otherwise, tapping the downloaded APK simply notifies you that the unknown app is blocked, with no shortcut to allow sideloading within this notification.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments