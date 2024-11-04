One UI 7 could arrive mid-November featuring new Apple-inspired intelligence

Samsung

TL;DR A new leak suggests One UI 7 has an AI-based notification summary feature similar to Apple’s.

The feature, referred to as “AI notification,” is currently only available in Korean and may be limited to flagship Samsung devices.

A new One UI 7 build has been confirmed, showing significant changes compared to previously leaked details.

It’s raining speculation as far as Samsung’s delayed One UI 7 beta is concerned. Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen scores of One UI 7 leaks, including a massive one about new features and visual changes. We also saw Samsung publish an official Community page for the upcoming software update, indicating that it might be just around the corner. Now, we’re hearing that One UI 7 could borrow one of the most talked-about Apple Intelligence features — Notification Summaries.

According to leaker Chun Bhai on X (formerly Twitter), Galaxy AI now has a notification summary feature. The tipster claims Samsung is calling the feature “AI notification” and that it’s present on the latest One UI 7 build ending with “XJW.”

Moreover, the leaker says that notification summaries on One UI 7 are only available in Korean so far. If Samsung is indeed working on such a feature, wider language support can be expected. The leaker also indicated that the notification summaries might not come to midrange Galaxy A series devices and might only be available on flagship Samsung phones.

While this particular leaker does not have the most reliable track record, the One UI 7 build they are referring to was also confirmed by well-known tipster Ice Universe. The latter recently revealed that the XJW build “makes the previously leaked (One UI 7) videos meaningless because this version has changed a lot and is full of flexibility, and the previous versions can be thrown into the trash.” Unfortunately, they also said that the One UI 7 beta is delayed and won’t arrive until mid-November.

If Samsung is indeed working on copying Apple’s notification summaries feature, it’ll be interesting to see how well it works and how those summaries show up. Apple’s AI truncates and summarizes dozens of notifications, saving users precious time from reading through multiple alerts. It also condenses multiple notifications to focus on the most important information so you can scan the summaries for key details.

There’s already evidence to show that One UI 7 will bring separate dropdowns for notifications and quick settings. This change could feature notifications on the left and quick settings on the right. If Samsung is planning on implementing AI-based notification summaries, it could be one of the main reasons behind this UI change.

