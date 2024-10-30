Massive One UI 7 leak reveals everything you want to know

Samsung

TL;DR A major leak has revealed many of the new additions coming with One UI 7.

The update will add parental controls, more Sketch to Image options, new icons, AI photo features, and more.

During the One UI 7 announcement at SDC, Samsung avoided revealing any details about the update. As such, we have had to rely on a drip feed of leaks to get more information on the Android 15 skin. But today’s leak has opened the floodgates, possibly revealing every new change coming with One UI 7.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared a massive leak regarding One UI 7. This leak touches on everything from the lock screen and notifications to AI photo features and security.

First up, it’s reported that Samsung is updating the look of its icons, something that we’ve heard before. You can see a comparison between old vs new in the screenshots below. We’ve also recently found out in an earlier leak about the enhanced lock screen, offering more customization options and widgets. However, today’s leak adds that Samsung is introducing smart notification management, also shown below.

Next, it appears that Samsung owners will be able to use Circle to Search to get help with math, physics, and history homework. Using the feature on a problem will reportedly bring up explainers, videos, and results to help you solve the problem instead of automatically giving you an answer.

Expanding on the AI features, it looks like we can expect more photography AI tools. One such tool, called Live Effects, will add depth to your photos. It’s said that you’ll also be able to use a number of AI-generated artistic effects to restyle your portraits. The last photo feature mentioned is AI Zoom, which will use the Pro Visual Engine to make sure zoomed-in photos are clear even at 100x.

Android Headlines

Finishing up on the AI features, the Sketch to Image tool is set to get more options. This feature was first introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. If you’re unfamiliar with this feature, users can draw something and AI will take over to turn that sketch into artwork. When it first rolled out, the available options included 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor.

Something for the parents out there, One UI 7 appears to be getting parental controls. Just as it sounds, this feature will allow parents to set what their kids have access to. So you can restrict your children from using certain apps or visiting certain websites. There also appears to be a feature that allows parents to track the physical location of their child.

Android Headlines

Meanwhile, the Energy Score feature that first arrived with Samsung’s latest foldables is getting some updates. The leak doesn’t dive too far into what changes are coming. However, it says you’ll be able to “become more aware of your health effects and daily life.” There are also wellness tips meant to help you improve your Energy Score.

As for the security portion of the leak, it’s mentioned that Samsung Knox will be there. But the report does not reveal if there have been any changes to the feature.

The One UI 7 rollout won’t happen until early next year. The beta is expected to come before the end of this year, but the date is still unknown for the release. So this leak will just have to tide you over until the update finally arrives.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments