Here's when One UI 6 is coming to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

One UI 6 is the hottest update right now. The update doesn’t change a whole lot, but it is still a breath of fresh air for Samsung smartphones as it makes meaningful changes to quite a few features . Samsung has finally released a timeline for compatible devices, and now we know when our favorite phones will get the new Android 14-based update.

The official community manager at Samsung Community forums has shared the release timeline for One UI 6 (via Sammobile). This timeline is for the European market, but it gives a fair breakdown of how Samsung will roll out the update across its lineup.

Week 43: October 30, 2023: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra [Released]

Week 45: November 13, 2023: Galaxy A34 Galaxy A54 Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold 5 November 15, 2023:Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra November 20, 2023: Galaxy S23 FE Date undecided: Galaxy A14 5G

Week 46: November 20, 2023: Galaxy A13 5G Galaxy A33 5G Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 4 November 24, 2023: Galaxy S21 FE

Week 47: November 27, 2023: Galaxy A13 Galaxy A23 5G Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Fold 3 November 30, 2023: Galaxy A72 Date undecided: Galaxy A14 Galaxy A52 5G Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

December 2023: December 1, 2023: Galaxy A25 5G December 4, 2023: Galaxy A04s December 8, 2023: Galaxy XCover 5 Date undecided: Galaxy A05s



The list above does not include Galaxy M and Galaxy F series as they are exclusive to India, and the list is for rollout in the European region. It also largely skips over most of Samsung’s tablets, even though they are recent enough to receive the update.