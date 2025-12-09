Don't update to the new One UI beta if you like these Samsung camera modes

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s first One UI 8.5 beta doesn’t include the Dual Recording and Single Take camera modes.

Dual Recording lets you simultaneously record video via two cameras, while Single Take captures a variety of photos and videos with a single press.

The two modes will likely return in subequent beta releases or in the stable software release.

Samsung has just released the first One UI 8.5 beta on the Galaxy S25 series, and there are plenty of features and tweaks worth knowing. However, fans of Samsung’s camera modes might want to hold off on downloading this beta software.

SamMobile reports that the first One UI 8.5 beta doesn’t actually include the Dual Recording and Single Take camera modes. We can confirm that the features are missing on our own device running One UI 8.5.

Dual Recording lets you simultaneously record a video using two cameras (e.g., front and main, or telephoto and ultrawide). That’s useful if you want to capture your reaction, or if you simply want to record the same scene via two different focal lengths for posterity.

Meanwhile, Single Take is one of my favorite Samsung camera modes. Tapping the shutter button in Single Take mode sees the phone capturing a variety of photos and video clips over a few seconds. Captured content includes filtered images, boomerang videos, GIFs, and slow-motion clips.

Either way, I’m guessing that these features will return in subsequent One UI 8.5 betas or in the stable release. For now, though, you should skip the first beta if you frequently use these modes.

