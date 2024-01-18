The Galaxy S24 series brings a much better Single Take mode

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed a variety of tweaks and additions to its Single Take camera mode.

The mode now lets you shoot from your desired camera while also offering more results by default.

Single Take also recognizes up to eight pet poses to offer better shots of your animal.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series brings some notable camera additions, such as generative AI editing, the ability to turn any clip into a slow-motion video, and more. However, it also turns out that the company’s nifty Single Take mode has received some welcome upgrades.

Samsung confirmed the Single Take mode tweaks on its Korean Community forum. For starters, the mode now lets you choose a zoom level before shooting, namely 0.6x, 1x, 3x, 5x, or 10x. The company adds that you can also shoot at 2x by enabling this option in the Camera Assistant app.

I’m glad to see this option here as this was one of my main complaints about Single Take in the past. The mode did offer cropped images from the main camera as well as ultrawide snaps, but the ability to shoot via a specific camera should be handy in a variety of situations.

This isn’t the only new addition to the mode, as Single Take now recognizes your pet. Samsung notes that the Galaxy S24 series can recognize up to eight pet poses in real-time. These poses/actions include running, sitting, an open mouth, and jumping. The company says a pose such as a jump can be detected and turned into a slow-motion video, for example. This is another welcome addition as Single Take is a great way to capture pets, especially when paired with a Flip foldable.

Finally, Samsung says Single Take will now capture a minimum of four results by default (original video, boomerang, best photo, crop photo). This is an increase from two results previously (original video, fast-forward video).

The improved Single Take mode is now available on the Galaxy S24 series, but Samsung says it’ll also be available on the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S23 range, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Comments