Samsung's handiest gesture tool is accidentally defacing your screenshots

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has acknowledged a Good Lock bug that causes One Hand Operation+’s Quick Launch animation to appear in screenshots.

The issue affects users who take screenshots with Quick Launch enabled.

There’s no release date yet, but the fix is slated for an upcoming One Hand Operation+ update.

Taking a screenshot on your Galaxy phone is usually a breeze, but a new bug in Samsung’s Good Lock suite is currently spoiling the shot. If you use the One Hand Operation+ module to take screen captures — especially with Quick Launch enabled — you’re likely to see the gesture animation photobombing your saved images.

One Hand Operation+ is one of the most popular modules in Samsung’s Good Lock suite, providing Galaxy users with customizable edge gestures to go back, switch apps, launch shortcuts, open Quick Tools, and much more. What really makes it stand out is Quick Launch, where a short animation plays as you swipe to launch an app or shortcut.

That animation is normally just visual feedback while you are interacting with the gesture. The issue arises when you take a screenshot while Quick Launch is active: the animation itself can appear in the final image, which users naturally don’t expect from a screen capture.

The issue was recently raised on Samsung’s Korean community forum, where a user complained that the Quick Launch animation appears in screenshots. Responding to the report, a Samsung moderator confirmed the company is aware of the behavior and has already prepared a solution.

According to the moderator, Samsung plans to change how the animation is handled during screen capture. The app will no longer include the Quick Launch animation in the screenshot but will suppress it while taking the screenshot.

Samsung hasn’t specified when the fix will arrive, only that it will come in an upcoming update to One Hand Operation+. Meanwhile, users who rely on Quick Launch may see the animation appear in screenshots occasionally. The moderator says that the animation should be turned off for now while a solution is being worked on.

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