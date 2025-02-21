Did Samsung just cancel the fancy 3-in-1 charger it showed off at Unpacked?

TL;DR Samsung has pulled the product page for its recently announced three-in-one wireless charger.

This suggests that the Galaxy maker may have canceled the accessory, but we’ve asked the company for more information.

Samsung quietly announced a new three-in-one wireless charger alongside the Galaxy S25 phones last month. The company didn’t offer many details at the time, but it now looks like this product has vanished.

SammyGuru noticed that Samsung recently pulled the official product page for the new three-in-one wireless charger, resulting in a 404 error. An archived version of the page is still available online, though, as seen in the screenshot below.

It’s unclear why Samsung pulled the charger’s product page, especially when it wasn’t available to purchase anyway. But you have to wonder whether this means the accessory has been canceled. It’s also theoretically possible that Samsung had to change the product in some way, necessitating a lengthy delay and forcing it to pull the page and other material.

The wireless charger reportedly offered Qi 2 support via the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). That meant iPhones could magnetically attach to the stand while Galaxy S25 phones could do so with the aid of a Qi 2 case. Otherwise, we didn’t know much else about the device save for the black colorway.

We’ve asked Samsung about this product page and whether it still plans to offer this three-in-one charger. We’ll update the article as soon as the company responds to us.

