The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C is huge, curved, and over $500 off!

We just showed you some great deals on portable monitors, but maybe you don’t need a mobile solution. If you actually prefer a big, honking, cutting-edge monitor that will give you a totally immersive experience and an impressive view, something like the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor might be more your style. It’s also on sale, saving you $500.99. This brings the total price to $799. Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $799 ($500.99 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal,” so the price could go back up to the full $1,299.99 retail price at any point.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C 49-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor One of the largest 1000R gaming monitor to date See price at Amazon Save $500.99 Limited Time Deal!

I’ve always wanted one of those huge curved monitors, but boy are they expensive! If you feel the same way, this might be your chance to get an amazing monitor at a more reasonable price.

While it’s a more budget-friendly Samsung gaming monitor, it is by no means cheap, so it still offers some great specs worthy of a gaming screen. It has a huge 49-inch display with a 1000R curvature, which is as immersive as they get. You’ll also get a Dual QHD 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, which means it is essentially the same as putting two QHD monitors side to side. And get this: it has a 240Hz max refresh rate! Given you have specs to match that framerate, it will look buttery smooth. It also has a 1ms response time.

You’ll get some nice extras, such as AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and a cool light ring in the back. It also has two inputs, so you can use it with a couple of sources. It could be two computers, or a PC and a console. You could maybe throw in a smart TV box. The sky’s the limit!

Be quick, because this is a great monitor from a well-known manufacturer. We don’t know how long this offer will last.

You might like