Need a portable monitor? Check out this deal on the ASUS ZenScreen MB16ACE

Having a second monitor can really improve your productivity. It’s easy, and relatively affordable, to add multiple screens at home or in the office, but some of us need to take work on the road sometimes, and you’re not gonna carry around a regular monitor wherever you go. That’s when a portable monitor will come in handy, and today we have a nice deal if you need a second screen on the go. Get the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor MB16ACE for $169 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It isn’t labeled as part of any special sale, which also means we’re not sure how long the offer will stand.

ASUS is recognized for its quality products, and it has especially made a name for itself in the portable monitor market. If you want a quality portable screen that isn’t too expensive, this one strikes a good balance between quality and value.

For starters, you can rest assured this is a quality product, because ASUS backs it up with a three-year warranty. That’s almost unheard of in the mobile product industry. It has been tested to withstand bumps, as well as drops from a desk or table. This also involved 5-500Hz vibration tests.

Despite being kind of rugged, this is still a very elegant screen that will look great in any office or coffee shop. Of course, the monitor is also very portable. It has a 15.6-inch display, but is only 8mm thin and weighs just 710g. It will be easy to carry around in any laptop bag.

The 15.6-inch IPS panel offers a Full HD resolution, so 1,920 x 1,080. It also comes features a 60Hz refresh rate, which isn’t amazing, but it’s pretty good.

The ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor (MB16ACE) connects to your computer via USB-C for video and power. This adds a minor concern, though. You will need to make sure your device supports video and power output via USB-C. Most modern laptops do, but you will need to double-check, just in case.

The unit will come with a really convenient foldable stand, which also works as a screen cover when not in use. This stand can fold, origami style, and you can set it up in both portrait or landscape mode.

Overall, the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor (MB16ACE) is a really good portable monitor for digital nomads, or anyone who sometimes needs to work on the go. Go catch this deal while you can!

Extra deal: MacBook owners can use an iPad as a second screen, and this deal is hard to ignore

Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) Apple iPad 10th Gen (64GB, Wi-Fi) The new iPad for 2022 is a huge shift for the line. The newest iPad abandons the old design and also abandons the Lightning port. It gets numerous internal upgrades and even some fun colors. See price at Amazon Save $70.00

Here’s a tip for all my fellow MacBook users. Did you know you can use an iPad as a second monitor with Apple computers? The feature is called Apple Sidecar. You can learn more about Sidecar features and requirements here.

With that in mind, there is a great deal on the Apple iPad 10th Generation. Usually $349, the popular tablet is only $279 right now. Sure, that is more expensive than the portable monitor listed above, but this is also a standalone tablet you could use for many other things. When not using it as a monitor, you can use any app in the Apple App Store, watch movies, work on documents, and more.

I personally use this model as a second monitor, and it works great. For starters, it has a nice 10.9-inch screen with a really nice 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. It also happens to look nicer than your typical portable monitors, has its own battery, and is also super portable. It’s actually thinner than ASUS’ portable monitor, at about 0.71mm.

I would say that this is a great upgrade if you are a Mac user. The only reason you might prefer the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch portable monitor (MB16ACE) is the larger screen.

