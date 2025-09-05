Samsung leak reveals how you'll be opening and closing its dual-hinge foldable

TL;DR A new animation for Samsung’s multi-fold foldable has leaked.

The animation shows how the device will open and close.

It also appears to show that users will be able to take selfies with the rear cameras.

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S25 FE this week, but that’s not the last smartphone the company is expected to announce this year. The tech giant also has a multi-fold device, popularly but misleadingly called a “tri-fold,” due later this year. Last week, a few 2D animations related to the device leaked, showing off some of its wireless features. Now a new official-looking animation has leaked, revealing something else about the handset.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

This leak comes from the same X (formerly Twitter) user who released last week’s animations, @TechHighest. In this particular video, we see how the Galaxy foldable will open and close. Based on this animation, if you’re looking at the external display, it appears that the device opens outward with the left side starting first and the right side after that.

How the device opens and closes in this animation may look a little different compared to the animation from last week. However, you have to keep the orientation of the device in mind. The way the folding works is the same, but the device in this animation is facing a different direction.

In addition to showing off how the folding works, we also get a look at what appears to be one of the multi-fold’s features. That feature allows the user to take selfies with the rear camera instead of the front camera.

While these animations are teaching us more and more about Samsung’s next foldable, it’s making it harder for us to wait to see the real thing. A recent report claims that Samsung will announce the dual-hinge phone in October, with the actual launch taking place in November.

Follow