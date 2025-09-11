Samsung calls iPhone 17 keynote a 'Zzz-note,' forgets Galaxy S25 series exists

TL;DR Samsung has criticized Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch as a “Zzz-note.”

The company made the comments as part of a competition announcement on Twitter.

This comes despite Samsung’s own Galaxy S25 phones being conservative upgrades.

Apple announced the iPhone 17 series this week, and there are a few reasons to be excited about these devices. All models have a nifty square selfie camera, there’s a super-slim iPhone Air (if you care about a slim and light design), and Pro models get a 48MP 4x camera with 8x lossless zoom.

However, Samsung has inevitably criticized Apple’s launch event on Twitter, calling it a “Zzz-note.” The company posted the tweet as part of a competition announcement, where it promises to give away a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. US Twitter users can enter by responding to the post and telling Samsung why they want to switch to Galaxy devices.

It’s rich of Samsung to call Apple’s event a “Zzz-note” when its own Galaxy S25 series launch was a dull affair. All three phones were very conservative upgrades compared to rivals. The three S25 devices got a new chipset, while the S25 Ultra received Gorilla Armor 2 display protection and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Samsung even downgraded the S Pen by removing Bluetooth functionality. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus received little in the way of significant hardware upgrades, save for more RAM on the base model. So the company has no leg to stand on when it comes to boring launches.

On the upside, Samsung finally has a genuinely exciting foldable upgrade with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The new Fold has a thin and light design that dukes it out with rivals, as well as a 200MP main camera. Apple is only tipped to offer a foldable iPhone in 2026. So I guess it makes sense for Samsung to be giving away the Fold 7 as part of this competition rather than a Galaxy S25 series phone.

