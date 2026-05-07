There's good news if you want to keep using Samsung Messages (unless you're in the US)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Messages is reaching end-of-service in July 2026.

The company has now clarified that the shutdown is applicable to the US market only.

Samsung recommends switching to Google Messages for an upgraded experience.

Early last month, Samsung announced that it would shut down its default texting app in July and suggested that users switch to Google Messages instead. However, the company has since clarified that the shutdown is currently limited to the US, and other regions can continue using Samsung Messages for the foreseeable future.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung seems to have updated its end-of-service announcement since we covered the news, and has added a line stating that the shutdown is “applicable to the US market only.” This statement was not present at the time of our original coverage of this news.

Samsung

However, the good news is that if you’ve preferred using Samsung’s texting app for your messaging needs, and you’re not in the US, you can rest easy at least for now. Though the company has clarified that the shutdown is limited to the US, it might be the beginning of a wider shutdown coming down the line. However, this hasn’t been confirmed and is simply conjecture at this point.

It’s also worth noting that the shutdown will not affect users with devices running Android 11 or earlier. Further, users with devices running Android 12 or 13 will have to manually replace the Samsung Messages app icon on their home screen dock.

If you are still using Samsung Messages, you should see an option to switch to Google Messages. Alternatively, you can simply download Google Messages and set it as the default messaging app on your smartphone.

Follow