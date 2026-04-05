RIP Samsung Messages: End-of-life date officially announced

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Messages will be discontinued in July 2026, and users are being asked to switch to Google Messages.

The company is positioning Google Messages as the default for a consistent Android messaging experience.

Devices running Android 11 or older won’t be affected by the shutdown.

Samsung has officially confirmed the end of the road for its long-running default texting app. In a notice posted on its website, the company says it will be discontinuing Samsung Messages in July 2026. Before Samsung Messages is gone for good, Samsung recommends users switch to Google Messages.

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The company’s notice reads, “Upgrade your messaging experience” by switching to Google’s app to ensure a “consistent messaging experience on Android.”

Samsung is also directing users to check inside the Samsung Messages app for the exact shutdown date, suggesting a phased or region-specific rollout.

Samsung

For long-time Samsung users and those who’ve been keeping up with developments, this is less of a sudden shutdown and more of a final nail in the coffin.

Samsung announced in July 2024 that it would switch Galaxy phones to Google Messages as the default messaging app. The company has increasingly aligned itself with Google’s messaging strategy over the past few years, pre-installing Google Messages as the default SMS/RCS app on many of its newer devices. In fact, the Galaxy S26 series features Google Messages as the default messaging app, while skipping Samsung Messages entirely.

Interestingly, not everyone will be affected by the death of Samsung Messages. The company notes that devices running Android 11 or older will continue to support Samsung Messages, possibly due to compatibility issues.

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