RCS support returns to Samsung Messages on the Galaxy S25 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Messages has reportedly regained RCS support on Galaxy S25 series devices.

Despite Samsung’s plans to sunset Samsung Messages, Galaxy S25 Ultra users on T-Mobile and Verizon can once again send RCS messages via the app.

The app reportedly uses Google’s implementation of RCS messaging.

Samsung is giving mixed signals about its plans for the Samsung Messages app. Although the company has previously confirmed that Google Messages would become the default messaging app on Galaxy devices and its latest flagships don’t come with Samsung Messages pre-installed, new reports indicate that it has enabled a previously removed feature in Samsung Messages on Galaxy S25 series devices.

As part of its move to switch from Samsung Messages to Google Messages as the default messaging app on Galaxy phones, Samsung dropped RCS support from its messaging app with some US network carriers. However, recent reports from SammyGuru and 9to5Google claim that Samsung has brought back RCS support in Samsung Messages on the new Galaxy S25 series phones.

Samsung Messages on the Galaxy S25 series reportedly uses Google’s implementation of RCS and seems to work flawlessly on T-Mobile and Verizon’s networks. While this is great news for users who prefer Samsung’s messaging app, it’s rather confusing given that Samsung reiterated its plans to sunset Samsung Messages and migrate users to Google Messages in a statement last month.

It’s unclear whether Samsung has had a change of heart and wishes to keep its messaging app around for the time being. We’ll update this post as soon as we receive an update from the company. Until then, if you want to use Samsung Messages on your Galaxy S25 series device, it’s still available for download on the Galaxy Store.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like