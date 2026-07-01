Here's when Samsung Messages will officially shut down

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year, Samsung confirmed it would discontinue its Messages app in July.

Users are now getting notified that the official end date will be July 6, 2026.

The tech giant encourages users to migrate over to Google Messages.

If you’re still using Samsung Messages, it’s about time to switch over to a new app for your texting needs. Samsung announced in April that it would discontinue the app in July. However, the company never gave an exact date for its shutdown. Now, the date has been fully revealed, and the deadline is just around the corner.

Samsung has started informing Messages app users of when the app will reach its end of life. According to the notification, the app will be discontinued on July 6, 2026. If you’re looking at the calendar, that day falls on next Monday. So you’ll need to find your new messaging solution over the next few days.

Dylan H

In preparation for the sunsetting of Samsung Messages, the company has been encouraging users to transition over to Google Messages. As the tech giant explained in its initial announcement, it’s recommending Google Messages as a way to “maintain a consistent messaging experience on Android.”

What will you miss most about Samsung Messages? 496 votes Chat theme customization options. 28 % Chat organization features (folders). 15 % 'Alert when phone picked up' feature support. 15 % The option to automatically delete old texts. 14 % Meaningful competition for Google Messages. 18 % Something else (leave a comment). 10 %

If you haven’t already, you’ll want to install the Google Messages app on your phone. To set it up, open the app and tap “Set default SMS app” when prompted. From there, select Google Messages and hit “Set as default” to confirm your choice. After that, Google Messages will now be your default messaging platform.

Thanks for the tip, Dylan H.

Follow