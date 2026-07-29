There's now an app that brings Samsung Messages back from the dead

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new app called Messages by OzarksMade promises to recreate the Samsung Messages experience after Samsung discontinued its native messaging app in the US.

The app clones Samsung Messages’ look, feel, and even its app icon while offering SMS, MMS, and even RCS support.

Interestingly, RCS support is offered through a “Companion Mode” that uses Google Messages in the background.

Samsung officially pulled the plug on Samsung Messages in the US earlier this month. Much to their disappointment, long-term Galaxy users have had to switch to Google Messages and become familiar with a brand-new interface after years of using Samsung Messages. Now, a new app called Messages by OzarksMade is trying to recreate the Samsung Messages experience almost entirely.

The app’s biggest selling point is familiarity. The screenshots shared by the developer, Messages by OzarksMade, look remarkably similar to Samsung Messages, right down to the interface, layout, and even the app icon, which is clearly also inspired by Samsung Messages. The developers say that the app is designed for One UI and Galaxy users who miss Samsung’s messaging experience and don’t want to switch to Google Messages’ different design.

According to the developer, the app supports SMS, MMS, group messaging, scheduled messages, local backups, and even RCS. However, there’s an important catch: RCS works through a “Companion Mode” that uses Google Messages in the background, since third-party developers don’t have direct access to Google’s RCS infrastructure. There’s also a standalone mode for SMS and MMS if you don’t need RCS.

We haven’t had a chance to try the app ourselves, so we can’t verify how well it works or whether it delivers on its promise of being a Samsung Messages substitute. As with any new app that handles your text messages, it’s worth being cautious before making it your default messaging app. You should also remember that this isn’t an official Samsung product, despite how closely it resembles one.

That resemblance could also become an issue. The app intentionally mimics Samsung Messages’ design, and while we’re unsure whether it crosses any legal lines, Samsung could challenge it if it believes its branding, interface, or other intellectual property has been copied too closely.

For users who miss Samsung Messages, though, that’s also what makes this app interesting. Whether it sticks around for the long term is another question entirely.

The app is currently open for beta sign-ups through the Google Play Store. The developer’s website notes that once it is officially released, it’ll cost $0.99.

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