One UI 8 could let you listen to your Now Brief (APK teardown)

TL;DR Samsung is working on a Listen Brief button in One UI 8, according to an Android Authority teardown.

This seems to be an audio version of the Now Brief feature, which offers a personalized summary of your morning, afternoon, or evening.

It looks like Samsung could offer play, pause, and stop controls for Listen Brief, along with your choice of text-to-speech engine.

Samsung introduced the Now Brief feature on the Galaxy S25 series back in January, delivering a personalized summary of your day. Now Brief delivers this summary in text form, but it looks like the company is working on a new way to access them.

We dug into the One UI 8 firmware and discovered that Samsung is working on a “Listen Brief” button. Check out our screenshots of the code snippets below.

Now Brief offers a summary of your morning, afternoon, or evening. This summary includes weather forecasts, upcoming calendar events, traffic updates, and news. However, the “Listen Brief” feature seems to be an audio version of Now Brief, allowing you to get all these details without reading.

One of the screenshots also hints that Listen Brief users can choose between Samsung and Google’s text-to-speech engines. Furthermore, another screenshot suggests that users can pause, play, or stop the audio briefing.

This could be a useful way to get your daily briefing, and I can see it being handy if you’re driving or otherwise preoccupied. It would also be a great addition for visually impaired people or users with different accessibility needs.

In saying so, there are plenty of other ways Samsung can improve this feature. Colleague Joe Maring felt disappointed by Now Brief after using it for a few weeks, noting that it was a glorified news and weather app. Joe specifically called for additions like sports scores, email integration, and package information. So we hope Listen Brief isn’t the only improvement to Now Brief in One UI 8.

