Samsung Notes and Keyboard could level-up with these Galaxy AI-powered features

Samsung

TL;DR Upcoming AI features for Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes apps have leaked.

These should be available first on the Galaxy S24 series.

The features include webpage summarization, tone detection, and sentence conversion.

In a move to enhance user experience, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI into the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. We’ve encountered several leaks listing the new capabilities of Samsung’s new AI model, which’s expected to run both on-device and on the cloud. The latest leak from tipster Alvin on X (formerly Twitter) highlights the specific AI features coming to the Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes.

As per the leaker, the new Galaxy AI features for the Samsung Keyboard seem worthy of converting even the most devoted Gboard users.

The revamped Samsung Keyboard and Samsung Notes apps will allow users to summarize webpages, streamlining information consumption. Galaxy AI will also reportedly help with tone detection and sentence conversion. We first saw a glimpse of tone detection in the Samsung Keyboard back in December.

Users can choose from five tones, including professional and casual, to customize their communication style. This feature even allows the integration of emojis into sentences for more dynamic communication suited for instant messaging.

Furthermore, Galaxy AI will be apparently capable of converting hand-written scribbles on Samsung Notes into formats like a professional email or a formal invitation.

The tipster notes that Samsung Keyboard and Notes will have more AI features than those revealed in the leak.

Other notable AI features rumored to be heading to the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI and One UI 6.1 include Live Translate in the Phone app, Generative Edits in the Camera app, AI-generated wallpapers, and more. Needless to say, the new Samsung phones will compete head-on with Google Pixels in the AI department.

