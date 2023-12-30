Here are some of the AI features coming with the Galaxy S24 series!

TL;DR A new leak has highlighted two AI features and the three other highlight features of the Galaxy S24 series.

According to this leak, the Galaxy S24 is expected to come with a Live Translate feature within the Samsung Phone app.

The Generative Edit feature will let users move or remove objects using AI, though it requires an internet connection.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series in early January 2024, and the flagships will set the benchmark for other Android flagships to beat. We already have a fair idea of the spec sheet of the three phones in the series, though reports have long suggested that AI will also play a significant role in these new phones. Now, thanks to a leak, we know in better detail the new AI features coming to the Galaxy S24 series!

Leaker Arsène Lupin has posted details about the AI features coming to the Galaxy S24 series, likely gleaned from a premature retailer listing of the phones.

Here are the AI features that are mentioned: Live Translate: Speak foreign languages on the spot, right from inside the Samsung Phone app, with Live Translate.

Generative Edit: Move or remove objects. Fill in empty space with Generative Edit. Requires Samsung account log in and internet connection. Previous leaks have suggested that the AI Live Translate will be a feature for phone calls, with support for English and Spanish initially and Korean and Japanese later on. This feature is said to become available even when speaking on the phone with a non-Samsung user, so there’s no need to have Galaxy S24s on both ends of the call.

We’ve also seen leaks of the generative edit feature. The new information here is that it will require an active internet connection and a Samsung account, which suggests that Samsung will be using the cloud for processing and relying less on on-device AI.

Here are the other highlight features mentioned: Galaxy S24 Ultra version: Nightography Zoom: Brighten up your night with Nightography on Galaxy S24 Ultra. Want a closer look? Zoom in from a distance, even in low light. High Resolution: Share every detail of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with an industry leading 200MP camera. Screen Display: Take your streaming and gaming to the edge with Galaxy S24 Ultra. Whether you’re watching, winning or even writing, the brighter, a flatter screen gives you more room to do what you love.

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus version: Nightography Zoom: Bring your night into the light. Incredible low light shots made easy. High Resolution: Share more of life’s most share worthy moments in natural, true to life color with 50MP camera. Screen Display: See it all in stunning detail on the bigger and brighter screens* of Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Look at your pics outside without squinting or looking for shade. And wind down before bed with your screen at just the right brightness, thanks to Eye Comfort Shield. No matter where you are, see what you love clearly. *As compared to Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

Whether AI will play a role in these features is unclear, though we reckon these are mere spec highlights. Interestingly, Samsung appears to be marketing Nightography Zoom for all three devices, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra gets a special mention for zoom thanks to a more versatile optical zoom setup. We also see the difference of 200MP vs 50MP vocabulary for the high-resolution cameras.

The leak also corroborates that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a flat display. It also mentions that the S24 and S24 Plus will have bigger and brighter displays than their predecessors.

Are you happy with the AI features of the Galaxy S24 series so far? Let us know in the comments below!

