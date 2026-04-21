Survey shows Samsung Keyboard is broadly disliked, yet most users haven’t switched

Joe Maring / Android Authority

There are loads of options for Android keyboards out there, from the default apps provided by your phone’s manufacturer to open-source, privacy-respecting options to what many believe is the current standard, Gboard. But one solution that’s regularly mentioned, especially by Samsung users, is Samsung Keyboard.

The default Samsung typing experience packs plenty of features, but using it leaves plenty to be desired according to readers and several of my colleagues. Rita El Khoury recently detailed just some of its many shortcomings, including terrible predictive smarts and awful swipe typing.

Following up on a previous poll we conducted on whether you use the Samsung Keyboard (60.5% don’t), we ran another survey to gauge general community sentiment towards it. Do you love it, tolerate it, or simply can’t stand it? Well, the results are in, and they are not what I’d call a win for Samsung. Just under 1,800 votes were cast in this poll, and a clear majority of readers have a less-than-favorable view of Samsung Keyboard.

Around 17.6% of voters use it because it’s their favorite solution, which showcases just how slim the ardent supporter base really is. There are some clear fans, though, and this includes long-time users of the app. As reader Rik Aindow writes: I actually like Samsung’s keyboard. It took a little getting used to at first, but I am fine with it now apart from occasionally, the phone will suggest “rhe” instead of “the” and it’s been this way since the S22 Ultra I had. This leaves a large portion of readers shrugging their shoulders or pulling their hair out.

While 42.3% of respondents “can’t handle it” and switched to another Android keyboard app, 40.1% who do use Samsung Keyboard are either “indifferent” or “irritated” by it. In total, that’s more than four in every five respondents who are disgruntled by the experience in some way. That’s not particularly great for a core app from one of the most important Android smartphone makers on the planet.

What is surprising is just how many readers choose to use the app rather than switch to an alternative. Some seemingly tolerate its quirks to access its benefits. Commenter chris1488jones explains: Samsung keyboard gives me access to Samsung ai features that other keyboards do not… Of course, you do you. Samsung Keyboard is passible, but there are plenty of alternatives available.

As a Samsung user myself, I dropped Samsung Keyboard for Gboard, but after using a host of other options, from SwiftKey to Urik to Heliboard. While our readers previously decided that Gboard is indeed the best Android keyboard, don’t just settle for their or our view — download the apps and experience these apps yourself. Do you still use Samsung Keyboard? Let us know what keeps you loyal in the comments below.

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