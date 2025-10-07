4 reasons why Samsung Internet is better than Chrome

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Chrome is a great browser, but it’s far from the best one out there. I tested more or less every major alternative to Google’s popular browser and found a better option for my personal wants and needs.

Samsung Internet has more features, offers superior customizability, and comes with a few extra security options. Despite what many think, it can be downloaded to just about any Android phone, so it’s not exclusive to Samsung devices. Most people just default to Chrome, as it’s the most well-known and readily available browser on all smartphones. But I urge everyone to at least try out Samsung Internet to see that Chrome has fierce competition.

Which browser do you prefer? 19 votes Chrome 16 % Samsung Internet 68 % Something else (let me know in the comments) 16 %

I can customize the home page

Chrome Samsung Internet

Both Chrome and Samsung Internet have a quick access feature on their home screens, which is basically a collection of shortcuts to specific websites. There’s a stark difference in the way the two rivals implemented this feature, though.

On Chrome, the shortcuts appear automatically based on your most visited websites. I’m not a fan of this, especially since I might visit a specific site multiple times during a certain period and then forget about it, but it still takes a while before it gets out of my view.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Samsung Internet takes a different — and better — approach. The list of shortcuts is completely customizable, so I can just add in the websites I frequently visit, in any order I like. They are all visible at once, in an app-like grid, whereas I have to swipe left to see all of them on Chrome since they are just in a single row.

For me, this feature makes a ton of difference. Samsung’s implementation is logical, more intuitive, and just generally better to use.

The toolbar is on another level

Chrome Samsung Internet

The major difference between Chrome and Samsung Internet up until recently was that the former had its toolbar at the top, while the latter had it at the bottom. Samsung’s solution has always made more sense to me since I don’t need to do as much hand gymnastics to start a search or open a new tab.

However, things changed a few months ago when Chrome also offered an option to move the bar to the bottom. Granted, it’s still on top by default and not a lot of people know you can actually move it, but the option is there now.

Chrome doesn't offer a lot of customization.

However, there’s still a big difference when it comes to customization. Chrome doesn’t offer much of it. Aside from the address bar, there’s a button in the toolbar that takes me to the home screen, a button for opening a new tab, and a customizable button of choice — Translate, Voice search, and a few other options. Tapping the “More” icon (three vertical dots) reveals a secondary menu with additional tools like downloads, forward navigation, and the refresh button. The whole thing comes across as basic and complicated at the same time, which is an art in itself.

Samsung takes a more user-friendly and logical approach. You can place any six buttons you want in the toolbar, and there are almost 30 of them available. The rest are available via the options button if you need them. For my use case, the six slots I have available in the toolbar are more than enough for me, as I rarely find myself tapping the option to bring up all the other ones. For example, I frequently use the forward button since I tend to swipe back accidentally more often than I’d like, and I love that the button is right there in front of me at all times. In Chrome, getting to it requires an additional tap.

Things get done faster

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

The ability to customize the toolbar speeds up my workflow by itself, but the benefits go even deeper. For example, I like that I can open a new tab just by holding on the tabs button for a second or two. On Chrome, this action requires an extra tap.

Starting a new search is generally easier on Samsung Internet unless you have the Chrome toolbar moved to the bottom. Instead of stretching to the top of the screen to tap the address bar, I can just press and hold the home button on Samsung Internet’s toolbar, and the keyboard just pops up.

If you’re constantly using incognito mode, you can open that up faster as well. Just place the icon in the toolbar, and you can jump into it with just a tap. On Chrome, this also requires an extra tap.

These may seem like little things to some, but when switching between regular and incognito mode, opening a dozen tabs, and performing tons of searches daily, it adds up. Not only does it save time, but the experience is just easier and more seamless.

Dark mode is… darker

Chrome Samsung Internet

I use dark mode most of the time for the majority of apps that support it. The feature is most useful at night, but I have it switched on at all times.

Both Chrome and Samsung Internet have a dark mode feature, but they work completely differently. Samsung’s solution darkens the whole thing — the toolbar as well as the page, while Chrome only darkens the toolbar.

Since the page I’m looking at takes up substantially more room on my screen than the toolbar, the feature is more or less useless to me in Chrome.

There is a way to force a complete dark mode on Chrome, though, but you have to do it by enabling a Chrome flag. It’s not something most people know about and it’s an experimental feature, meaning it may not work completely as advertised.

So, is Samsung Internet the better option?

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

For me, personally, yes. However, there are still things Chrome does better. For one, it’s available on desktop too, something you don’t get with Samsung Internet. That also means that history, passwords, and everything else syncs across the web and mobile versions of the browser.

Speaking of passwords, Chrome is built around its Google Password Manager. While Samsung Internet doesn’t have its own, its strength lies in its seamless integration with other services. It works perfectly with Android’s designated password manager, whether that’s Samsung Pass for a native, biometric-based experience on Galaxy devices, or a third-party app like Bitwarden, which is what I use.

Samsung Internet supports ad blockers.

Perhaps one of the biggest advantages is that Samsung Internet supports ad blockers. You can install a third-party ad-blocking extension, which is a feature completely unavailable in Chrome for Android. This not only cleans up web pages but also improves loading times and privacy.

Chrome is also technically the faster browser based on certain benchmarks, although the difference is minimal. I haven’t noticed it in real-life use, but your mileage may vary. Google’s browser also has a great Discover feature that fills your feed with the latest news based on your preferences. It’s there if you need it, but can be turned off if it’s a hassle.

To sum up, Samsung Internet is the better option for me since it’s more feature-packed and can be customized, which is something that I really value. It also has key safety features like ad-blocking that put it a step ahead.

I urge everyone to try it out, although if you’re completely happy with Chrome and value its cross-platform sync and performance, then you should probably stick to Google’s offering.

Follow