Samsung doesn't want budget Galaxy phones to use exclusive AI features

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has apparently removed a workaround that allowed people to get Browsing Assist on their unsupported devices.

The workaround was purportedly removed in version 28.0.0.59 of the Samsung Internet Browser.

Browsing Assist allows users to access features like summarization, Read Aloud, and translation capabilities in their browser.

Reddit users recently discovered a way to unofficially enable Samsung’s Browsing Assist AI features on unsupported Galaxy phones. This meant you could use the Samsung Internet Browser’s summarization, Read Aloud, and translation features on your phone, even if it didn’t ship with these features in the first place.

Now, Samsung has updated its Samsung Internet Browser to apparently remove Browsing Assist on unsupported phones. Twitter user @Feruzbek_101 (h/t: SammyGuru) and Redditor Interesting_Sea_5189 both reported that this new Samsung Internet update removes AI features on unsupported devices. Another user in the original Reddit thread also claimed this workaround is missing after the new browser update.

We haven’t been able to verify this removal just yet, but users specifically claim that Samsung Internet version 28.0.0.59 is the offending update. The app changelog doesn’t specifically mention closing this loophole, but it does point to “fixed bugs and improved stability,” as seen below.

Galaxy Store

There’s no official word on why Samsung would disable this method of activating Browsing Assist on unsupported devices. My best guess is that the company may have done so for market differentiation reasons. That is, it wants to keep these Galaxy AI features exclusive to flagship-tier phones and tablets to give people one more reason to buy these expensive devices.

Still, it’s clear that many cloud-based AI features don’t require fancy hardware. So we can understand if you’re a little annoyed Samsung isn’t bringing tools like Browsing Assist to low-end or mid-range Galaxy devices just yet.

We’ve asked Samsung for a statement on the matter and will update our article accordingly. Nevertheless, you should probably skip this update if you’ve unofficially enabled Browsing Assist or plan to do so on your cheap Galaxy phone.

